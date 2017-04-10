 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev chaired Cabinet of Ministers meeting

    Head of state made an opening speech at event© Azertag.az

    Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has chaired a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of the first quarter of 2017 and future tasks.

    Report informs, the head of state made an opening speech at the event.

    Other speakers at the meeting included Minister of Defense Industry Yavar Jamalov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov, and Chairman of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company Rauf Valiyev.

    President Ilham Aliyev made a closing speech at the meeting.

