President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is committed to democratic development

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is committed to the democratic development. All freedoms in Azerbaijan - political activity, freedom of speech, freedom of assembly have been provided."

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in the event dedicated to the 48th annual anniversary of the Asian Development Bank in Baku.

Head of the state said, the use of Internet in Azerbaijan is completely free: number of people using Internet is growing every day in Azerbaijan. The modern information and communication technologies were invested. Broadband Internet is provided even in the most remote villages of the country. This is an indication of our intention."