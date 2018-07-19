President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is a very stable country

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ "All this infrastructure allows Azerbaijan has a large amount of investment further. Because we have all oil and gas pipelines for the investment in the oil and gas sector, and its construction continues. Transportation opportunities for investments on new industrial enterprises are very broad. I should mention that there is a great trading fleet in the Caspian Sea, a great investment climate in Azerbaijan. Now more than 200 vessels carry cargo in the Caspian Sea. "

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said at the Azerbaijan-Italy business forum held Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

"Azerbaijan is a very stable country, both political and economic point of view. Therefore, I think that Azerbaijan is a very beautiful country for investment.

Of course, foreign guests can think that I'm here to praise our country. I acknowledge that I do and should do it. Because every head of state should try that his country will be recognized and have more investments. However, this praise is fair. I convey the truth to the guests, and I hope they will come and to work in Azerbaijan more willingly after my words", the head of state said.