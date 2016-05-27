President Ilham Aliyev: "Azerbaijan has never been as strong as today"

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has never been as strong as today.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the official reception in the Buta palace on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Republic Day - May 28.

"We are owners of our destiny, we are an independent country, we are free people, we have taken our place in the world scape and will pursue ahead the path of the independence and development.

I would like to wish a success to all the people of Azerbaijan", the head of state said.