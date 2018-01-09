President Ilham Aliyev awards two persons with Order of Glory

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding Farhad Agha Selim Babayev with "Şöhrət" (Order of Glory) for contribution to the development and promotion of Azerbaijani culture.

Report informs, according to another order of the head of state, Arif Mohubali Azizov was awarded the Order of Glory for his contribution to the development of fine arts in Azerbaijan.

Notably, honored cultural worker Farhad Babayev is the Director of the Heydar Aliyev Palace. He has marked 70th anniversary on January 5.

Honored art worker Arif Azizov is a professor at the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Art and the Head of the Baku office of the World Academy of Art. He has marked 75th anniversary on January 3.