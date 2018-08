President Ilham Aliyev awards MES servicemen

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding the officials of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES).

Report informs, in accordance with the order, the following servicemen were awarded for distinguishing in performing official duties:

The 3rd degree order 'For Service to Motherland'

Khudiyev Rza Khudu– Internal Service Colonel

Ibadov Jafar Telman– Colonel

Kalantarli Arguj Asif– Colonel.

The Medal 'For Military Services'

Zeynalov Zaur Fuad– Colonel

Baghiyev Taleh Rafig– Lieutenant-Colonel

Jabbarov Murad Rasim– Major

Hasanov Sahib Heydar– Captain

Baxshaliyev Samir Bakhshali– Senior Lieutenant

Mammadov Abdullah Firudin– Lieutenant

Mammadov Farid Alovsat– Ensign

The Medal 'For Distinguishing in Public Service'

Mammadova Jamila Chingiz

Mursaliyeva Naila Adil

Talibov Fikrat Faraj.

The 3rd degree medal 'For Distinguishing in Service at Emergency Cases Authorities'

Faradov Rufat Latif– Internal Service Colonel

Novruzov Akbar Namad– Internal Service Colonel

Aghalarov Shakir Mamo– Internal Service Lieutenant Colonel

Hasanov Nurlan Fazil– Internal Service Lieutenant Colonel

Huseynov Sabuhi Vagif– Internal Service Lieutenant Colonel

Maharramov Maharram Savalan– Internal Service Lieutenant Colonel

Mammadov Rabit Kamil– Internal Service Lieutenant Colonel

Nabiyev Khudat Allahverdi– Internal Service Lieutenant Colonel

Umuyev Arzu Sadi– Internal Service Lieutenant Colonel

Guliyev Sayavush Ismayil– Internal Service Captain

Ahmadov Shahmali Ramis– Internal Service Lieutenant

Jabiyev Teymur Nadir– Internal Service Senior Sergeant

Asgarov Ilham Alasgar– Internal Service Senior Sergeant

Imanov Zaur Ismayil– Internal Service Senior Sergeant

Mehraliyev Parviz Adalat– Internal Service Senior Sergeant

Mammadov Rashad Zakir– Internal Service Senior Sergeant

Safarov Azar Saftaragha– Internal Service Senior Sergeant

Dunyamaliyev Kamil Nurali– Internal Service Sergeant

Humbatli Zaur Savalan– Internal Service Sergeant.