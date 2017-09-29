EOC's special awards presented to Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva - UPDATED

© President.az

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Then, President of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) Janez Kocijančič addressed the event. He presented the EOC's special awards on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of NOC to President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and vice-president of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade.

Report informs, President of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer addressed the ceremony. He presented the highest award of the International Judo Federation, the Gold Medal, to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state thanked Janez Kocijančič and Marius Vizer for the high awards.

The event also featured a concert program.

