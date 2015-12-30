President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Zire Cultural Center

Zire Cultural Center has today opened in Khazar district, Baku.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva and vice-president of the Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the inauguration of the center, and then toured it.

President Ilham Aliyev then had a meeting with representatives of the general public of Khazar district and Zira settlement.

The head of state toured the territory of the center by an electric car.

President Ilham Aliyev, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva and vice-president of the Foundation Leyla Aliyeva planted a tree in the area of the center.