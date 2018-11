Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of a sports and amusement park, which covers Yusif Safarov, Aladdin Gurbanov and Sergey Senyushkin streets in Khatai district, Baku. Report informs, the press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.