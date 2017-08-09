President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of roads in Sovetski area in Baku

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening of Statistika Circle, Nariman Narimanov Avenue and Abdulla Shaig Street in the former Sovetski area of Yasamal district.

Report informs, Chairman of Azeravtoyol Open Joint Stock Company Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state about the work carried out as part of the project to build new roads and carry out landscaping and improvement works in the former Sovetski area.

Under the project, which was launched in August, 2016, road construction and landscaping works were carried out on a 26 hectare area. Reconstruction of Nariman Narimanov, Abdulla Shaig, Balababa Majidov, Mirzaagha Aliyev and Fuzuli streets with a total length of more than 7km has already been completed.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the roads.

Then President Ilham Aliyev familiarized himself with the work carried out in Statistika Circle. The head of state laid flowers at a monument to Mikayil Mushfig, one of the prominent figures of Azerbaijani literature.