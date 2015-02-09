 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of power substation

    The head of state reviewed the conditions established in various sections of the substation

    Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of newly constructed power substation 110/35/6 kV "White City-1" located in Khatai district of Baku. The chairman of the Administrative Board of "Baku Electric" OJSC Baba Rzayev informed the President Ilham Aliyev about "White City-1" substation, as well as, newly built 110 kV "Hazi Aslanov", "Kurdakhani" and 7 of 35 kV power substations.

    The head of state launched "White City-1" substation from the center of dispatcher controlling. President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the conditions established in various sections of the substation.

