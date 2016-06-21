President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of newly reconstructed Mashtaga-Bilgah highway

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Rrepublic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today reviewed newly reconstructed Mashtaga-Bilgah highway in Sabunchu district, as well as Absheron and Nasrulla Asgarov streets in Nardaran settlement of Baku city, Report informs.

Chairman of Azeravtoyol OJSC Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state about the construction work carried out in Sabunchu district.

The reconstruction of Mashtaga-Bilgah highway started in March 2016 under the relevant order of President Ilham Aliyev. The highway links three settlements with the population of 63,000 people. The highway is 9 km in length. Its width was expanded from 7 to 9.5 metres.

President Ilham Aliyev was also informed about the project of reconstruction of the Absheron and Nasrulla Asgarov streets.

The head of state was informed that before the reconstruction work the total length of the two-lane road section was 2360 metres, while its width was 8 metres. Under the project, after the reconstruction, the number of lanes will be increased to four, and the width of the road will be extended to 18 metres. New 2m-wide sidewalks were built along the street in both directions. A new circle at the intersection of Absheron and Nasrulla Asgarov Streets was built.

Nasrulla Asgarov Street was 6 metres in width. The reconstruction saw the width of the road extended up to 16 metres.

A completely new infrastructure was created here.

The head of state was also informed about Ramana-Mashtaga highway which is under construction.

The length of Ramana-Mashtaga highway is 11,500 metres, while its width is 6-7 metres. The width of the highway will be extended up to 8-9 metres. The road will have two lanes.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of Mashtaga-Bilgah highway after the major overhaul, as well as the Absheron and Nasrulla Asgarov Streets.

The head of state tested the highway by driving a car.