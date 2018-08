Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ A new building of Haji Javad mosque has been inaugurated in Yasamal district, Baku.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

The Head of Yasamal District Executive Authority Aziz Azizov informed the head of state of the construction work.