    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Masalli Industrial Park

    Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Masalli Industrial Park.

    Report informs that minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev informed the head of state about the works done here as well as other industrial parks.

    President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the industrial park.

    The head of state viewed the production blocks and enterprises here.

    President Ilham Aliyev then met with representatives of the district`s public, and posed for photographs together with them.

