President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Lankaran branch of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of the Lankaran branch of “Azerkhalcha” Open Joint-Stock Company.

Report informs that the head of state and his spouse cut the ribbon symbolizing the inauguration of the enterprise.

Chairman of the Board of “Azerkhalcha” Open Joint-Stock Company Vidadi Muradov informed President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva about the development of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan and the activity of this enterprise.

The Lankaran branch of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC occupies a total area of 1300 square metres. The construction of the building started this March. It is planned that 150 weavers and 13 administrative employees will work in the Lankaran branch.

The head of state and first lady then met with the staff of the enterprise.

Carpet weavers Sevda Jabrayilova, Irada Aliyeva, Nargila Gahramanova and others thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his attention to the development of the ancient art of carpet weaving in the country.