President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of "Boulevard Hotel"

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of "Boulevard Hotel". Report informs the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the hotel.

It was reported that, "Boulevard Hotel" is included into "Absheron Hotel Group" and it is the fourth hotel of the group. A new five-star hotel is also the official member of "Autograph Collection". Taking its name from the seaside park and located in Baku bay, "Boulevard Hotel" was built at a high level and in a modern style. There are 818 rooms in the hotel. "Boulevard Hotel" being close to the capital's main business and cultural centers lead to create opportunities for guests to spend their time more efficiently.

The main criteria during the construction of the hotel was to provide maximize comfort of the guests. Wide range of conditions was created to hold various international, regional and local events.

After reviewing the Hotel, President Ilham Aliyev met with the staff.

In the end, the photos were taken.