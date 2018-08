Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today Veterans of War, Labor, and Armed Forces opened a new office building.

Report informs that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of a new office building.

The Head of State cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the office building. President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the conditions created in the building.

Later, the president met with veterans.