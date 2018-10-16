President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Piran-Hamarat-Vijaker highway in Lerik district after renovation

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the newly renovated Piran-Hamarat-Vijaker highway in Lerik district.

According to Report, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state about the reconstruction work.

Under the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on August 18, 2018, 11.3 million manats were allocated from the state budget to Azerbaijan Highway State Agency for the construction of the highway. The motorway links 28 residential areas with a total population of 9,100 people. The two-lane road is 26km in length and 6m in width.

The head of state was also informed about the construction of Noda-Shingadulan-Khanagah highway in Lerik district.

The road links 50 residential areas with a total population of 30,000 people. The two-lane road is 36km in length and 6m in width.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the inauguration of the new highway.