President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of "ASAN Kommunal" No1 in Baku

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of "ASAN Kommunal" Center No 1 and viewed “ASAN Qatar" (train) at Bilajari station in Baku. The head of state commissioned the center.

Report informs, Head of the Presidential Administration`s Department for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies Fuad Alasgarov and chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov informed the head of state about the conditions created in the center, which will serve 653,600 citizens in Nasimi, Narimanov and Binagadi districts in Baku.

Azerishig, Azersu and Azerigaz companies will offer a total of 45 services at the center, which will also provide banking and insurance services. The center will employ a 85-man staff and 20 volunteers.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed of “ASAN Pay” mobile application. “ASAN Pay” is a multifunctional payment system that enables the electronic delivery of administrative penalty decisions to citizens and electronic payment of administrative fines and those required by the enforcement of court decisions.

Through ASAN Visa portal applicants can receive visas within three working days. The system will play a key role in boosting tourist flow to Azerbaijan.

The head of state was informed of the activity of ASAN Radio, which is the first and only radio channel dedicated to government services sector.

The President was also informed of the activity of “ASAN Volunteers” organization. Founded four years ago as a 10-man team under instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, ASAN volunteer movement today incudes more than 10,000 young people.

President Ilham Aliyev then was informed of “ASAN Kommunal” centers No 2 and No 3 which will be built in Baku.

The head of state then met with staff of the center, and addressed them.