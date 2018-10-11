President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of agricultural plant of Gubaekoagrar LLC

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of the agricultural plant of Gubaekoagrar LLC.
Report informs that the head of state launched the plant.
Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of the agricultural plant of Gubaekoagrar LLC.
Report informs that the head of state launched the plant.
News DepartmentNews Author