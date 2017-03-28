President Ilham Aliyev attends conference on development of cotton-growing - UPDATED

© Azertag.az

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ A conference on the development of cotton-growing has today been held in Saatli.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

The head of state made an opening speech at the conference.

Other speakers at the event included head of Saatli District Executive Authority Siragaddin Jabbarov, head of Bilasuvar District Executive Authority Mahir Guliyev, Advisor to Gilan agricultural group on cotton-growing of Gilan Holding Bahruz Jamalov, head of Beylagan District Executive Authority Vagif Abdullayev, head of Barda District Executive Authority Vidadi Isayev, acting Director General of CTS Agro LLC Arif Ibrahimov, head of Tartar District Executive Authority Mustagim Mammadov and chairman of the Irrigation and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company Ahmad Ahmadzade.

President Ilham Aliyev made a closing speech at the conference.