President Ilham Aliyev attended ceremony to mark May 9 - Victory Day in Baku - UPDATED

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku has today hosted a ceremony marking the 72nd anniversary of victory over fascism in the World War II.

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and his spouse, First lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event.

Chairman of the Republican Council of Veterans, Major General in reserve Dadash Rzayev greeted the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with war veterans and congratulated them on Victory Day.

The Azerbaijani President and the first lady met with family members of twice Hero of the Soviet Union Hazi Aslanov, and congratulated them on Victory Day.

Then President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the statue of Major General of Tank Troops, twice Hero of the Soviet Union Hazi Aslanov.

A guard of honor passed in front of the Commander-in-Chief under the accompaniment of a military march.

The head of state and the first lady posed for photographs together with veterans of World War Two.

The ceremony was also attended by Prime Minister Artur Rasizade, Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov, Head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev and other officials.