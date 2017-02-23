President Ilham Aliyev addresses III ministerial meeting as part of 'Southern Gas Corridor' Consultative Council - UPDATED

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 23, the III ministerial meeting as part of the "Southern Gas Corridor" Consultative Council has today started in the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the event.

Then, European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič, Co-chair of the Consultative Council Maroš Šefčovič made a speech.

The meeting is being continued with plenary sessions and "round table".

The event is attended by representatives from over 10 countries.

In the III ministerial meeting of the Consultative Council, the US is represented by Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy Robin Dunnigan, the UK by Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan Baroness Emma Nicholson, the EU by European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič.

The EU delegation includes representatives of the European Commission Bernard Birvert, Andras Rozmer, Kurt Gläser and Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Malena Mard.