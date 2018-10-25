President Ilham Aliyev attending 6th International Humanitarian Forum held in Baku

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ The 6th International Humanitarian Forum has kicked off in Baku.

Report informs that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, Speaker of Milli Majlis Oqtay Asadov, head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev, other state officials and Milli Majlis deputies attended the event.

The event is dedicated to the topic of "Let’s form new world and new people: creativity and human development".

581 people (including 416 foreign guests) from 86 countries and 24 international organizations will attend this year’s forum.

Two UN Deputy Secretary-Generals, ISESCO, IRSICA, TURKPA, TURKSOY, Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC), International Turkish Academy (TWESCO), Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), heads of organizations such as UNESCO, CIS Executive Committee and the CIS Executive Committee will participate at the forum. The vice president of Sudan, deputy prime ministers of Russia and Slovakia, vice presidents of Slovenia, Uruguay, Russia, Egypt, Belarus, Italy and Estonia, Georgia, Montenegro, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Turkey, Sudan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine From Afghanistan, Philippines and Bulgaria, ombudsmen from Kazakhstan, Turkey, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as more than 40 parliament members from 15 countries, heads of diplomatic missions of 46 countries, heads of companies, scientists and experts from many countries will also attend the event.

The main purpose of the representatives of the world cultural elite who are the organizers and participants of the forum is to create a new humanitarian agenda on natural, social and humanitarian sciences in order to consider these issues at the international level in the future. Within the two-day forum, officials, representatives of international organizations, as well as experts in these areas will explore the ways of addressing urgent issues facing the humanity.

Notably, the initiators of the event organized since 2010 are the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia.