    President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of Dinamo hotel in Baku

    President and First Lady cut ribbon symbolizing the opening of hotel

    Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Opening ceremony of "Dinamo" hotel has been held in Baku today.

    Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

    The President and his lady cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the hotel.

    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva got acquainted with the conditions created at the hotel.

    Then the President of Azerbaijan met with the hotel staff.

