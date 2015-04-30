President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of Baku Congress Center

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku Congress Centre has opened.

Report informs, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his wife Mehriban Aliyeva and daughter Arzu Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

Finance Minister Samir Sharifov informed the head of state of the work done.

Construction of the centre, which is located near Heydar Aliyev Centre, started in February, 2014. The centre occupies a total area of 6.2 hectares, while its area under construction is 46,600 square metres. The centre is supplied with all necessary infrastructure.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the official inauguration of the Baku Congress Centre.

There is a 405 square metre monitor in the foyer of the building. There are more than 50 monitors in the centre. There are 17 conference halls with the total capacity of more than 2,500 people. There are also a restaurant, administrative and other rooms in the building.

The state-of-the-art auditorium of the Baku Congress Centre has a capacity of 3,500people.

It was noted that the centre will host the first international event from May 2 to May 5, which will be the 48th annual meeting of the Board of Directors of the Asian Development Bank. This high-profile event will be held for the first time in the South Caucasus in Azerbaijan. The event will be attended by nearly 3,000 participants, including finance ministers and government officials from member states, heads of central banks, representatives of the private sector, international finance institutions and civil society, prominent scholars and experts.