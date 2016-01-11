President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of a large-size transformer plant

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening of a large-size transformer plant of ATEF Group of Companies and laid a foundation stone for a high-voltage equipment plant in Surakhani district.

Report informs, Minister of Economy and Industry Shahin Mustafayev informed the head of state about the establishment and activities of the plant.

Head of ATEF Group of Companies Talib Alikhanbayov briefed the President on the company`s Baku oil transformer plant in Amirjan settlement, a transformer and electrical equipment plant in Garachukhur settlement and a metalware plant in Hovsan settlement. The company also has a design and engineering bureau, three construction offices, as well as departments of transport and mechanization. The company's transformer plant has been operating since 2005, while a metalware plant since 2011.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed about the company`s activities in Azerbaijan and abroad, export opportunities and prospects. ATEF Group of Companies was established on the basis of the Baku plant of dry-type transformers under the order of national leader Heydar Aliyev signed in 1998. National leader Heydar Aliyev visited the plant in 1982 and 1986, and met with its staff.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the large-size transformer plant.

The plant, which occupies a total area of 15.6 hectares, consists of three blocks and five production areas. The facility employs 300 peoples. In the exhibition hall of the plant, the President was informed about the products manufactured by the company. These products are exported to Canada, South African Republic, Iraq, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Russia, Ukraine, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Georgia and other countries.

President Ilham Aliyev then laid a foundation stone for the high-voltage equipment plant.

The plant will cover a total area of 20,000 square meters.

Average monthly salary in the plants of the company is 500 manats, and they employ 2024 people.