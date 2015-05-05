Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony "Intourist" hotel

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 5 was held an opening ceremony of hotel "Intourist". Report informs, the ceremony was attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva.

The Head of State cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the hotel.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed in detail about the hotel. It was mentioned that, a five star hotel belongs to the "Absheron Hotel Group". The new hotel is built in the architectural style of the Baku hotel "Intourist", the well-known not only in Azerbaijan but also in the former USSR. The new hotel, reviving memories of the old "Intourist", because attracts the attention of a unique architectural design.

It was noted that in the five-storey building functioning 150 standard rooms and suites, as well as the SPA-center, a library, a conference room and a restaurant.

The head of state familiarized with the conditions created at the hotel.

Then, President Ilham Aliyev met with the staff of the hotel.