President Ilham Aliyev attends seeing-off ceremony of athletes to participate in XXXI Summer Olympics

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ An official ceremony has today been held to see off the Azerbaijani athletes who will participate in the 31st Summer Olympic Games to be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.

The head of state made a speech at the event.

Other speakers included Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, Greco-Roman wrestling team coach Akif Aliyev, Paralympic athlete Ilham Zakiyev and Greco-Roman wrestler Rasul Chunayev.

Following the speeches the Azerbaijani athletes took the Olympic oath.

President Ilham Aliyev posed for photos with the athletes.