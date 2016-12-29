President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of social rehabilitation centers and shelters in Zabrat

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today, a social rehabilitation center for underage persons with visual impairment, a social center for persons over 18 as well as social shelter and rehabilitation center for underage persons of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population have been opened in Zabrat settlement of Sabunchu district.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva, and daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attended the event.

The head of state cut the ribbon, symbolizing official opening.

Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov informed President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva on the conditions created in the complex.