President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Sabunchu-Pirshaghi line of Baku circular railway after reconstruction - PHOTO - UPDATED

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Sabunchu-Pirshaghi line of Baku circular railway of Azerbaijan Railways Closed Joint Stock Company after renovation, Report informs citing AzerTag.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of Sabunchu-Pirshaghi line.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Closed Joint Stock Company Javid Gurbanov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the reconstruction work on Baku circular railway line as well as future plans.

The head of state left Pirshaghi station for Zabrat-2 station by train.

There are 17 stations in Baku circular railway line.

The head of state then left proceeded to Baku Railway Station.

President Ilham Aliyev met with a group of railway workers here.

The head of state then met with citizens in front of 28 May metro station and talked to them.

President Ilham Aliyev also viewed the Railway Museum.

