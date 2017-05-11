President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of newly reconstructed Samad Vurgun Street in Pirallahi

© President.az

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Samad Vurgun Street has opened in Pirallahi settlement after reconstruction.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

The head of state was informed that the length of the four-lane road here is 8 kilometers and its width was extended to 18 meters after reconstruction.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road and drove a car.