President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of reconstructed Pirshaghi-Novkhani and Binagadi-Novkhani-Jorat highways

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening of the newly reconstructed Pirshaghi-Novkhani seaside road and Binagadi-Novkhani-Jorat highway.

Report informs, Chairman of Azeravtoyol OJSC Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state about the works done here.

By joining the seaside ring road, Pirshaghi-Novkhani highway will ensure the convenient and unimpeded traffic from the city of Sumgayit to the north and north-east parts of the Absheron peninsula.

The highway is 13.5 km in length. Under the project, the width of the two-lane road is 9 metres. In some areas along the coast, the width of the existing road has been expanded from 3-4 metres to 9 metres.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of Pirshaghi-Novkhani highway after the major overhaul.

The head of state then attended the opening of Binagadi-Novkhani-Jorat highway.

Under the project, the width of the highway was extended to 12.5 metres. The highway has four lanes. New water and sewage lines were also laid in the section passing through Novkhani settlement. New circles were built at the intersections in different parts of the highway.

The existing bridges on the railway and a water canal were also overhauled in the Novkhani settlement.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the newly reconstructed Binagadi-Novkhani-Jorat highway.