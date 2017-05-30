 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly-built roads in Yasamal district

    Head of State cut ribbon symbolizing opening of new roads

    Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of the newly-built roads, which make a continuation of the Mirzaagha Aliyev and Fuzuli streets in former “Sovetski” area” in Yasamal district, Baku.

    Report informs, the head of state and first lady viewed progress of works in other streets.

    President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the new roads.

