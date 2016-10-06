President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of new park complex in Khatai

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ “Sevirem” park complex has opened in Khatai district, Baku.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-president of the Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the inauguration ceremony.

President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and Leyla Aliyeva cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the park.

Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov informed the head of state of the conditions created at the park. The complex occupies a total area of 3.2 hectares. The park is 288 metres in length and 110 metres in width. The park has three entrances. More than 4,000 trees were planted here. Modern lighting system and surveillance cameras were installed in the park. There are 14 sculptures here that were made by participants of the 1st International Sculpture Symposium “Music in Stone”, which was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Baku.

There is also a charging station for electric cars in the complex.

President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and Leyla Aliyeva planted a tree in the park.