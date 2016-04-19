President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Avtovagzal and Memar Ajami metro stations

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening of Avtovagzal and Memar Ajami stations of the new violet line of Baku Metro.

Report informs, the large-scale landscaping work was carried out, and green areas laid out around Avtovagzal station.

Chairman of Baku Metro CJSC Zaur Huseynov informed the head of state about the conceptual development scheme of the Baku Metro lines.

The conceptual development scheme envisages the expansion of the existing infrastructure in phases by 2030, and the creation of a huge underground transport network. Baku Metro will consist of five lines, 76 stations and 119 km-long network of underground tunnels. Some 53 new metro stations will be built until 2030.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of Avtovagzal station, and reviewed the conditions created here.

The construction of the station started in September, 2009.

The station consists of the platform, two vestibules, eight exits, ventilation point and two pyramids.

The total length of the station is 560 meters. An elevator was installed here for persons with disabilities.

President Ilham Aliyev then arrived at Memar Ajami station by train.

The head of state was informed that the repair-construction work was carried out at a very high level. The total length of the station is 168,5 meters. There are three exits and an elevator for persons with disabilities.