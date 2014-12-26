President Ilham Aliyev attended opening ceremony of the Heydar mosque

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Opening of Heydar mosque was held today. "Report" informs, the President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva and family members attended the ceremony.

The new mosque has been built due to the request of the head of Azerbaijan at 12 thousand square meters. Facade of the mosque in Shirvan-Absheron architectural style, is covered with special stones, richness of ornaments gave a special architectural harmony. 4 minarets with 95 meters height have been built there.

Then, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva and family members attended the ceremony devoted to the opening of Heydar Mosque.

Opening ceremony began with reciting of verse from "Koran".

President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the ceremony and congratulated Azerbaijan people with such significant event in the country.