President Ilham Aliyev attends the groundbreaking ceremony of Ordubad Hydroelectric Power Plant

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended a groundbreaking ceremony of Ordubad Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Report informs, the head of state was informed that the capacity of the Hydroelectric Power Plant will be 36 MW. The diversion-type plant will be located on the Araz River.

The reservoir with the capacity of 1.5 million cubic meters will be built for the plant. Three units with the capacity of 12 MW each will be installed. The length of the diversion-type canal will be 12,738 metres.

The head of state laid a foundation stone for the new plant.