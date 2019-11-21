 Top

President Ilham Aliyev attended event marking 70th anniversary of Sumgayit

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended an event to mark the 70th anniversary of the city of Sumgayit held at Sumgayit State Drama Theater, Report informs citing AzerTag.

The head of state made a speech at the event.

Other speakers at the event included head of Sumgayit City Executive Authority Zakir Farajov, holder of “Shohret” Order, honored teacher Ofeliya Babayeva, director of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park LLC Nazim Talibov, chief physician of polyclinic No 1 Arzu Bandaliyeva, honored builder Magsud Magsudov and actor of Sumgayit State Drama Theater Jalal Mammadov.

