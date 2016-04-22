President Ilham Aliyev attended ceremony to launch “Ufuq”, “Zafar” and “Turan” passenger ships

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to launch "Ufuq", "Zafar" and "Turan" passenger ships built by Caspian Shipping Company, Report informs.

President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rovnag Abdullayev and Chairman of Caspian Shipping Company Rauf Valiyev informed the head of state about the ships constructed by the factory.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the commissioning of the ships.

Each vessel can handle up to 80 passengers. The ships measure 38m in length and 8m in width.

President Ilham Aliyev pressed the button to put "Ufuq" into operation.

Currently Khankendi, a state-of-the-art subsea construction vessel (SCV), is being built for stage two of the development of Shah Deniz, the largest natural gas field in Azerbaijan. The two sections weigh a total of 10,800 tons. The sections are 140 metres long, 16 metres wide and 17 metres high. Together they make up the hull for the SCV Khankendi.

The vessel will be fitted with dynamic positioning to allow for work in 2.5 m significant wave height (Hs); a 750-metric ton (827-ton) main crane for subsea operations in 600 m water depth; an 18-man two-bell diving system; two Work Class ROVs; a strengthened moonpool; and two engine rooms with 6 x 4.4 MW + 2 x 3.2 MW engines. It will have deadweight of 5,000 metric tons (5,511 tons) at 6.5 m draft.

The President viewed the vessels, and wished the staff good luck.