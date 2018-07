Baku.22 December. REPORT.AZ/ A ceremony has been held at the National Olympic Committee to award sportsmen and specialists in accordance with results of 2014.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, president of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.



Participants of the event welcomed President Ilham Aliyev with a storm of applause.



The head of state made a speech at the event.



Then the award-giving ceremony was held.