 Top
    Close photo mode

    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Sumgayit

    Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the city of Sumgayit for a visit.

    Report informs that the head of state laid flowers at a statue of the national leader in Heydar Aliyev Park in the center of the city of Sumgayit.

    Head of Sumgayit City Executive Authority Zakir Farajov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the work carried out in the city.

    President Ilham Aliyev gave relevant instructions.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi