Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Chairman of Supreme Majlis of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov.

A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state in the Nakhchivan International Airport.

The President met with government members of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.