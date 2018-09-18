 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Masalli district for visit

    Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Masalli district for a visit.

    Report informs citing AzerTag that the head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Masalli.

    Head of Masalli District Executive Authority Rafil Huseynov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the work carried out around the statue and in the district in recent years.

