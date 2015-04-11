 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Lankaran

    The head of state visited the monument to the national leader

    Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Completing his visit to Astara, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Lankaran on April 11. 

    The head of state visited the monument of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers on it, Report informs.

    The mayor of the Executive Power of the city, Taleh Garashov informed President Ilham Aliyev about the construction works in the Heydar Aliyev Memorial Park. He noted that the favorable conditions for the rest of the residents and guests was established there.

