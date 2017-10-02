President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Gobustan district for visit - UPDATED

© President.az

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ As part of his visit to Gobustan district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Jangi-Badalli section of the Baku-Shamakhi-Mughanli highway.

Report informs, Chairman of Azeravtoyol Open Joint Stock Company Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the works done under the project.

Jangi-Badalli section, which stretches from the 55th km to 101st km of Baku-Shamakhi-Mughanli highway, has been expanded to four lanes. The total length of this part of the highway is 46 km, while its width is 27.5 metres.

16 underground passages and six overground pedestrian crossings were built along the highway under the project.

A bridge measuring 47.5 metres in length and 30 metres in width was also built on the Jeyrankechmaz River along the road.

Jangi-Badalli section of Baku-Shamakhi-Mughanli highway underwent a major overhaul as part of the State Program on Socio-Economic Development of the Districts in 2014-2018 which was approved by the Azerbaijani President.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the highway.

Report informs, the head of state first laid flowers at a statue of national leader in the Heydar Aliyev Park in the center of the city of Gobustan.

Head of Gobustan District Executive Authority Adil Mammadov informed President Ilham Aliyev about the work carried out in the park.