President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Barda district, Azerbaijan

Baku.13 March.REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Barda district on a visit.

The head of state first visited a statue of Heydar Aliyev in the newly-built park-boulevard named after the national leader in the city.

Head of Barda District Executive Authority Vidadi Isayev noted that the statue was build in accordance with a unique project.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Barda “ASAN xidmət” regional center of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations.

The head of state was told that the construction of Barda “ASAN xidmət” regional center started in April 2014 and was completed this March. The four-storey center is located on the Heydar Aliyev Avenue close to city infrastructure facilities.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the center.

Barda “ASAN xidmət” regional center received an international certificate in accordance with OHSAS 18001: 2007 standard this year.

There are seven “ASAN xidmət” centers in the country – four in Baku, and three in Sumgayit, Ganja and Sabirabad. Barda “ASAN xidmət” regional center is the eighth such center.

President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the center. It was noted that the facility will serve nearly 800,000 people in Barda, Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Lachin, Yevlakh and Tartar.

The head of state was informed of “ASAN school” project, which will be implemented by the Ministry of Education.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed new projects in the center`s Innovations hall.

Barda “ASAN xidmət” regional center will employ 170 people, including 60 volunteers. There is a library, a cafe, a mother and child`s room, a children`s entertainment zone.

President Ilham Aliyev met Barda residents.