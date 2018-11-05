 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Aghdam district for visit

    Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have arrived in Aghdam district for a visit.

    Report informs citing AzerTag that President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of Guzanli settlement, Aghdam district.

    Head of Aghdam District Executive Authority Vagif Hasanov informed President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the work carried out in the district.

    President Ilham Aliyev gave relevant instructions.

