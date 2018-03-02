President Ilham Aliyev arrives at scene of fire

 Top
    Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived at the scene of a fire that broke out this morning at the Drug Addiction Treatment Center in Khatai district of Baku city.

    Report correspondent at the fire scene informed. 

    Notably, a fire broke out today at the Republican Drug Addiction Treatment Center in Khatai district of Baku. The fire has already been extinguished. 

    24 dead bodies brought to Forensic Medical Examination and Pathologic Anatomy Unit of the Ministry of Health. 

    Three others were poisoned by smoke.

    According to preliminary investigation, the fire occurred due to failure of the building's electrical network.

