President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Tartar district for visit

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva have today arrived in Tartar district for a visit.

Report informs, the head of state and his spouse laid flowers at the statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Tartar.

Head of Tartar District Executive Authority Mustagim Mammadov informed President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva about the landscaping work carried out around the statue.